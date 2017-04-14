Van Wert independent sports

GLANDORF – It was a good old fashioned pitchers duel Thursday at Titan Field. The host Ottawa-Glandorf Titans had just one hit, and Van Wert had two, but the Titans scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning, for a 2-1 victory over the Cougars.

It was the first loss of the season for the Cougars (10-1, 1-1 Western Buckeye League). Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 8-2, 3-1 WBL).

Van Wert’s lone run came in the first inning, when Hayden Maples scored on a single by James Acquaviva.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s first run was scored in the fourth inning, on an error.

Despite giving up just one hit, Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore took the loss. He struck out six, and walked five.

The Cougars are back in action tomorrow, with an 11 a.m. makeup game at Wapakoneta.