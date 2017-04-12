Van Wert independent sports

Caleb Fetzer threw a complete-game two-hitter, and the Van Wert Cougars improved to 10-0 on the season, with Tuesday’s 2-1 home victory over St. Mary’s Memorial.

Fetzer struck out 10 batters and walked five. At the plate, he had two hits and scored one of Van Wert’s runs.

All of the game’s scoring occurred in the fourth inning. The Roughriders took a 1-0 lead on a two-out, line drive single to center field, but the Cougars responded with a pair of runs. Fetzer opened the bottom of the inning with a double, then two batters later, advanced to third a passed ball. He scored the tying run on a two-out single by James Acquaviva.

Acquaviva advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored what proved to be the winning run on a single to center field by Holden Willingham.

The Roughriders threatened in the seventh, with a lead off walk and advancement by an error, but Fetzer retired the final three St. Marys batters to secure the win.

Van Wert will continue Western Buckeye League play tomorrow at Ottawa-Glanforf.