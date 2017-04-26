SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Caleb Fetzer tossed a three-hit shutout, and the Van Wert Cougars defeated the Elida Bulldogs 3-0 in Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League baseball action at Russell Fisher Field.

Fetzer earned the complete game victory by striking out seven, and walking just one, as the Cougars improved to 14-4 (3-3 WBL). Elida dropped to 5-14 (0-7 WBL).

“He finally got himself right,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said of Fetzer. “He’s been struggling with his control, but had a great outing for us today.”

Offensively, Van Wert scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings. With two outs in the second inning, Jonathon Lee singled, stole second, then scored on a fly ball by Jake Lautzenheiser.

In the third inning, the Cougars used two doubles to increase the lead to 2-0. Mason Carr opened the inning with a two-bagger to left field, then scored when Nathan Temple drove a two-out double to center field.

In the fifth inning, Lautzenheiser’s two-out single scored Lee for the final run of the contest. Lautzenheiser led the Cougars with two of Van Wert’s six hits, and two RBI.

“He’s one of the sophomores we brought up, and he’s very capable of swinging the bat, and he had a couple of big hits for us today,” Witten said.

The Cougars will head to Convoy today, for a non-conference matchup against the Crestview Knights.

“We have a lot of respect for Jim (Wharton) and the Crestview kids, and we look forward to having a good ballgame with them,” Witten said.

Box score:

Elida 000 000 0–-0

Van Wert 011 010 x–-3