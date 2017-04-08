SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars made it two-for-two on the young tennis season, with Friday’s 4-1 home victory over Western Buckeye League foe Wapakoneta.

The defending WBL champion Cougars convincingly won all three singles matches. Michael Etter defeated Jeffery Atkins in two sets, 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, Van Wert’s Gabe Rollins topped Bryce Schlenker 6-0, 6-3, and at third singles, Ryan Keber was victorious over Paul Fohrman 6-3, 6-0.

Yesterday’s first doubles match proved to be more challenging. Wapakoneta’s David Hoer and Jordan Moening won the first set 7-6, but the Van Wert tandem of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher rebounded with hard fought sets of 6-3 and 6-4 to win the match.

The second doubles match was won by the Redskins, as Austin Birkmeier and John Doll defeated Van Wert’s Carter Eikenbary and Zach Stevens 6-3, 6-4.

Van Wert (2-0, 2-0 WBL) will host traditional state power Lexington at 11 this morning.