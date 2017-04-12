Van Wert independent sports

ST MARYS – A sweep of doubles play, and a win at singles allowed the St. Marys Memorial Roughriders to edge the Van Wert Cougars, 3-2 in Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League tennis match in Auglaize County.

It was the second consecutive loss, and first WBL loss for the Cougars (2-2, 2-1).

In a hard fought match, the first doubles team of CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer defeated Van Wert’s tandem of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

At second doubles, Michael Dietz and Evan Tennant defeated Carter Eikenbary and Zach Stevens 6-1, 6-0.

The Roughriders also picked up a win at second singles, with Jacob Grannan’s 6-1, 6-4 victory over Gabe Rollins.

Van Wert’s Michael Etter won at first singles, defeating Cam Dingledine 6-4, 6-3, and Ryan Keber posted a win at third singles, with Ryan Keber’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over Josh Wingnett.

The Cougars will host WBL foe Ottawa-Glandorf tomorrow.