SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars opened the game with eight runs and never looked back in Tuesday’s five inning, 15-5 Western Buckeye League win over Shawnee.

Haden Maples, Caleb Fetzer, Nathan Temple, Jonathon Lee, Holden Willingham, Evan Williams, Jake Lautzenheiser, and Mason Carr all crossed home plate for the Cougars (12-2, 2-2 WBL) in the opening inning. Six of the runs were scored, with two outs.

Temple finished the game with four RBI, Fetzer had three, and Lautzenheiser drove in two runs. Temple, Maples, and Williams accounted for six of Van Wert’s 10 hits.

Lee scored on a wild pitch and Willingham scored on a bases loaded walk in the second inning.

The Cougars struck again in the fourth inning, when Carr scored on a wild pitch, and Fetzer scored when Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Van Wert’s final two runs came in the fifth inning. Williams scored on a single by Fetzer, and Temple drove in pinch runner Jalen McCracken.

Shawnee (4-9, 0-4 WBL) scored three times in the third, and once in the second and fourth innings.

Box score:

Shawnee 013 10x x–-5

Van Wert 820 23x x–15