SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars improved to 7-0, and picked up their third consecutive shutout victory by defeating the Parkway Panthers 4-0 Monday at Smiley Park.

Holden Willingham earned the win by scattering six hits over six innings, striking out one and walking one. Jake Lautzenheiser got the save by pitching the final inning, and allowing no hits while striking out one.

The Cougars struck for three of their four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Caleb Fetzer’s double to center field scored Nick Gutierrez. After that, Fetzer advanced to second on a passed ball, then scored on Nathan Temple’s sacrifice fly to center.

Back to back errors by Parkway (1-3) set up Van Wert’s final run of the first. Jonathon Lee reached first when his ground ball was mishandled by the shortstop, then James Acquaviva’s grounder to third was ruled an error, allowing Lee to score. The Panthers committed three errors in the game.

Van Wert struck again in the second inning, when Hayden Maples smacked a line drive single to right field, then later scored when Gutierrez singled on a line drive to left field.

The Cougars are scheduled to begin Western Buckeye League play today against Defiance.

Box score:

Parkway 000 000 0–-0

Van Wert 310 000 x–-0