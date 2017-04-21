Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy United Methodist Church Adult Choir will be presenting the cantata O What A Savior, created by Russell Mauldin and Susan C. Smith, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23, in the church sanctuary.

Area residents are invited to the presentation of the cantata, which tells the story of Easter, the testimony of every redeemed soul, the celebration of victory over sin and life everlasting through His death on the cross and His glorious resurrection.

Both new and classic songs are perfectly complemented by the simple, yet powerful, narration by Dave Bowen. Songs include: “O What a Savior” medley, including “O What a Savior”, “Our Great Savior,” and “Alleluia”; “Hail Jesus” medley, including “Victory Chant”, with soloist Vicki Saylor, and “Because We Believe”, “Something Beautiful”, “Embrace the Cross”, “Jesus Paid it All”, “He is Risen”, “O What a Savior”, with soloist Linda Baer, and the finale “That’s Why We Praise Him with Alleluia”.

The presentation will be directed by Keith Bowers, accompanied by Linda Holden.

The public is invited to attend and share in the spirit of Easter. The church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy.