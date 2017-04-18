Laura Scott (right), administrator of Vancrest of Convoy, presents a check for $1,000 to Vicki Saylor, Convoy Historical Society board member, for the Convoy Opera House restoration project. The society has been awarded $60,000 from the State Capital Improvements Fund to begin the project, with the society raising $30,000 to complete the grant process. Renovations needed include drywall, plaster patching, painting, a new HVAC system, windows, and floor refinishing. The society must raise an additional $30,000 to complete the project. Donations are being accepted for the historical society’s share of the money needed to complete the restoration project and are tax-deductible. Interested area residents may drop off or mail membership fees or a donation to US Bank, P.O. Box 8, Convoy, OH 45832.