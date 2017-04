Van Wert independent sports

In Monday’s non-conference softball game at Lincolnview High School, the Lady Lancers fell to Coldwater, 6-1.

Lakin Brant paced Lincolnview with two hits, while Macala Ashbaugh, McKenzie Davis, and Zoe Miller each finished with a hit. Haley Overholt had two stolen bases. On the mound, Ashbaugh took the loss.

Lincolnview (0-2) will host Perry on Wednesday.