Submitted information

In honor of Community Banking Month, Citizens National Bank is offering a “Bank from Anywhere” sweepstakes to its customers during the month of April. Each person who enrolls in a new online or mobile banking product or downloads our CardValet debit card app or completes a mobile deposit will be automatically entered to win one of three grand prize Kindle Fire tablets or one of seven second prize 32-inch rolling duffle bags.

In addition to the sweepstakes, each branch is giving away a gift basket including items from each of our branch communities. Anyone who visits a branch may enter to win the Community gift baskets. The drawing for the baskets will be held on Friday, April 28.

Finally, in an effort to promote identity theft awareness, our branches are each hosting a Community Shred Day, where the public is invited to protect their identity by bringing their personal paper documents to be shredded. Cake will be served at each branch during their Shred Day. The dates for each branch are as follows:

Friday, April 14 – Bluffton, Findlay, Lima, and Elida branch offices

Friday, April 21 – Celina and Van Wert branch offices

Friday, April 28 – Defiance branch office

Items to be shredded will be accepted during normal business hours of each office. There is a limit of three standard office size boxes or grocery bags per household. Items to be shredded could include:

Financial statements

Canceled and blank checks

Paycheck stubs

Credit card and account numbers

Credit Information

Personal records

Tax records

Medical records

Any items containing social security numbers or signatures.

Any mail or magazines that have personal identifiers

No need to remove staples or paper clips

No electronic items will be accepted. All paper material will be destroyed by Allshred Services, a NAID certified company.

Each year the Independent Community Bankers Association designates April as national Community Banking Month, drawing attention to the importance these institutions play in our local economies by taking deposits and lending the money back out to local businesses. There are more than 51,000 community banks nationwide, employing 700,000 Americans and financing more than 50 percent of small business loans and 90 percent of agricultural loans.