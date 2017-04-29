Submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club will sponsor a summer speech and language clinic again this year.

The purpose of the clinic is to help children having difficulty producing sounds, constructing sentences, understanding or using words, or speaking fluently. Each child will be offered one therapy session per week for eight weeks. Parents are welcome to attend therapy sessions with their child.

Caren Miglin, licensed speech-language pathologist, will provide the service. Since the therapy sessions are held in Miglin’s home clinic, she will make every effort to work around family vacations or illnesses. Parents are asked to pay a one-time fee of $50, but the fee may be reduced due to financial hardship.

The program offers a fun, enjoyable, and positive learning experience for children and parents, with priority given to Van Wert County children.

Call Miglin at 419.238.3833 or email Miglinspeechtherapy@gmail.com to register a child.