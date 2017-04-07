Cletus M. “Doc” Vonderwell, 81, of Delphos, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born October 25, 1935, in St. Marys, the son of Clarence and Matilda (Post) Vonderwell, who both preceded him in death. On August 1, 1992, he married the former Mary Neumeier, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include six sons, Michael (Vicki) Vonderwell of Wilmington, North Carolina, Arthur (Brenda) Vonderwell of Hilliard, David (Sue) Vonderwell of Delphos, Donald (Barb) Vonderwell of Delphos, Daniel (Jen) Vonderwell of Thorntown, Indiana, and Richard (Jen) Vonderwell of Delphos; a daughter, Marcey (Matty) Swift of Huber Heights; two brothers, Ike (Laura) Vonderwell of Indiana and John Vonderwell of Delphos; two stepsons, Daniel (Marcie) Metzger and Anthony “Tony” (Kelli) Metzger, both of Delphos; brother- and sisters-in-law, Kay and Roger Schlereth, Bill and JoAnn Neumeier, Rog and Candy Neumeier, Don and Lois Neumeier, Tom and Tammy Neumeier, Gary “Tubby” and Marsha Neumeier, Joanie and Dave Nijak, Jerry and Doris Neumeier, Ben and Cheryl Neumeier, and Kathy Bates; grandchildren, Niki, Adam, Erin, Preston, Calvin, Brett, Trent, Mason, Tess, Joshua, A.J., Lillian, Evelyn, Madelyn, Aislyn, Isabelle, Desteni, Zak, Carla, and Dani; stepgrandchildren, Dominic, Chase, Braylon, Aubrey, Maddox, and Ryker; and his former wife, Lynne Huffman.

A daughter, Anne Vonderwell; one brother, Carl Vonderwell; a sister, Rose Mary; and two sisters-in-law, Laura Vonderwell and Patricia Vonderwell, also preceded him in death.

Clete was a graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School, took college classes at St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana, where he played baseball; he then got accepted to the Ohio State Veterinary School in the fall of 1959, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science.

Doc was owner of the Vonderwell Clinic for 42 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, was a past president for two terms, a charter member, and co-founder of the International Veterinary Acupuncture Society, taught acupuncture all over the world, and treated canine units for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department. He was a past president for St. John’s School and Church.

His love was treating harness horses, where he hosted many international veterinarians.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 Sunday evening.

