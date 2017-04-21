Submitted information

Community Health Professionals (CHP) will host its 19th annual Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner/auction on Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m. at the Vantage Career Center Commons.

The event features a meal, live and silent auction items with auctioneer Bob Gamble and emcee Wally Grimm, former Van Wert High School principal, and 2017 “Ohio Has Talent!” winner Gabe Bailey providing entertainment.

Local businesses Citizens National Bank and Van Wert County YMCA will be honored as “Friends of Hospice,” for their continued support of the CHP Hospice program and its events.

Dinner tickets are $20 each, with limited seating remaining. For tickets, call 419.238.9223.

The family of the late Rick A. Snyder will present the Beacon of Hope lighthouse in memory of Snyder and past CHP Hospice patients and families.

Snyder was a man of great courage who battled a brain tumor for over 15 years before succumbing at 48. A 1985 Lincolnview High School graduate, Snyder began a farming career in Van Wert County, sparked by a love of farming at a young age.

He persevered through many difficulties, continuing to farm and provide for his family. He enjoyed participating in plowing competitions and coaching high school boys’ and girls’ basketball at Lincolnview Local Schools and Elida High School over the years.

The Snyder lighthouse will be displayed at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, along with those presented from previous years. The lighthouse symbolizes hope, comfort, and support provided by hospice when a loved one is facing a life-limiting illness.

Live and silent auction items include Ohio State/Army football game tickets, Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd concert packages, Cincinnati Reds/New York Yankees tickets, gift baskets, dining and overnight stays, OSU memorabilia, gift certificates to local and regional businesses, and much more.

A mystery treasure chest drawing for over $500 worth of prizes will also be held, with 400 treasure chest keys (tickets) to be sold for $5 each. The winning key (ticket) to open the treasure chest will be drawn during the event.

One-hundred-fifty presale key tickets will be sold April 24-27. Tickets are available at Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, or by calling the above number. Proceeds from the event benefit CHP Home Care & Hospice Patient Care Fund.