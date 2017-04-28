Charles Phillip White, 92, of Willshire, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Blackcreek Township, Mercer County, on August 30, 1924, the son of Elmer Clarence and Dessie Violet (Steen) White, who both preceded him in death. On August 5, 1944, he married Helen Jean Hileman, who died March 30, 2002.

Survivors include two children, Charles Elmer (Ruth) White of Willshire and Martha David of Sturgis, Michigan; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chattanooga, with Pastor Karen Tamorria officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the church.

