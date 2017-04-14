Print for later

Buckeye Youth will be selling World’s Finest Chocolate and baked goods at Rural King, 811 Fox Road in Van Wert, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

There will be a variety of baked goods, including monster cookies, cupcakes, cookies, snickerdoodles, brownies, and lemon bars.

Buckeye Youth will also offer a variety of World’s Finest Chocolate items, including $2 boxes of chocolate covered almonds and $1 dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate bars, almond bars, caramel bars, and crisp bars.

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency and Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.