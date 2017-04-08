Submitted information

Children and their families are invited to attend Story Time on Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Brumback Library trustee and retired teacher Linda Bagley will be reading to the children. Crafts and refreshments will follow.

Children ages infant to sixth grade are invited to attend a celebration of National Library Week on Tuesday, April 11, from 4-6 p.m.

Games and activities based on the books by Mo Willems will be offered. An assortment of Willems books will be read by guest reader, retired teacher, Deb Kleinhenz. Please contact the Library at 419.238.2168 to register for the party.

The Brumback Library is located at 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert.