Bonnie Barna, 76, of rural Celina, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born January 20, 1941, in Celina, the daughter of Ralph and Mildred Brehm, who both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were husbands Wayne Blankenbeckler and Robert Barna.

Survivors include a sister, Candy (Howie) Courtney; one son, Donald Crawford of Churubusco, Indiana; three grandchildren; stepchildren Robin (Susan) Barna, Ellen (Don) Stuckey of Auburn, Indiana, and Roberta Jo Barna of Hollywood, California; seven stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A “Remember Bonnie” service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ near Rockford. Friends and family are invited to attend.

Preferred memorials: The church.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.