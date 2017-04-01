Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) recently introduced House Bill 163 in the Ohio House.

House Bill 163, Riedel’s first legislative submission, would allow political subdivisions, special districts, and state institutions of higher education the choice to apply the prevailing wage law to public improvement projects. While prevailing wage law (the requirement to pay labor workers the wage and benefits of the area in which they are working) benefits many parties, it often drives up the cost of local capital projects.

“Representative Roegner and I introduced this bill because we believe in free and open competitive markets; this bill does not eliminate prevailing wage, but rather makes it permissive,” said Rep. Riedel. “It gives local government entities and public institutions of higher education the ability to decide for themselves whether they want to use prevailing wage on a job by job basis.”

This bill simply allows local decision-makers the option to participate in prevailing wage or not. Many communities are suffering from either additional costs to the taxpayer or the failure of project completions due to increased costs.

“This common-sense piece of legislation restores local control by freeing local governments from the shackles of a state mandated wage. House Bill 163 will provide them the flexibility they need to get the greatest return for every tax dollar,” said Rep. Roegner.

House Bill 163 now awaits a committee designation.