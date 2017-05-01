Beverly J. Nighswander, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:06 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 9, 1942, in Mercer County, the daughter of Clarence and Betty (Barnes) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Larry Nighswander, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two daughters Holly DeZorzi and Marcia (Bob) Berg; a stepdaughter, Amy Nighswander; one brother, Larry (Vicki) Smith; one sister, Darlene (Mark) Fisher; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and an hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert handled arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.