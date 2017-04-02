Betty E. Rowe passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born September 18, 1926, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of William and Bertha (Selden) Towsey, who both preceded her in death. On April 29, 1950, she married Robert L. Rowe, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors included four children, Robert E. (Diania) Rowe of Shelby Township, Michigan, Larry (Rose) Rowe of White Lake, Michigan, Margaret (Lavon) Ross of Adrian, Michigan, and Constance Rowe-Sullivan of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Two brothers, Norman (Martha) Towsey and William (Delores) Towsey; three sisters, Florence (Donald) White, Marjorie (Robert) Hardman, and Marie (William) Owens; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Sullivan, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Covington Manor Nursing Home.

