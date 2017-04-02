Bernita J. Showalter of Convoy passed away at 8:38 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

She was born January 22, 1927, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Carl and Esther (Rager) Sherburn, who both preceded her in death. On September 18, 1948, she married Richard E. Showalter, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, David A. Showalter of Convoy; one brother, Earl F. Sherburn of California; two sisters, Marilyn (Kenneth) Merkle of Van Wert and Janice Sherburn of Carlsbad, California; three grandchildren, Kristen (Joel) McClosky, Nick (Julia) Showalter, and Brent Showalter; and three great-grandchildren, Lydia and Beatrix Showalter and Esther McClosky.

A daughter, Brenda J. Schumm; one brother, Lowell Sherburn; and a sister, Ruth Good, also preceded her in death.

Bernita retired from Convoy Equity Exchange after 28 years of service. She had also worked at Gus Ickes Hatchery, Sunshine Biscuit, and Montgomery Ward.

She was a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert. Bernita was a longtime organist who began playing in 1943 at Convoy United Methodist Church. On May 1, 1945, she played for the first time at a wedding. In 1951, she transferred her membership to Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert and continued to play on Sundays and a total of 58 weddings in 15 churches, with 31 different ministers. She was a member of the Crestview Farm Wives, Pi Phi Beta Sorority, United Methodist Women, Church Women United, and, for 10 years after retirement, served on the Defiance District Mission Team.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

