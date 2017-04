Lincolnview second-graders took a field trip to the Van Wert County Regional Airport on Wednesday morning. Approximately 70 students and 30 adults went on the field trip. They learned about the airport, but mostly got to touch, feel, and sit in two planes, which were piloted by Randy Thompson and Ralph Shindeldecker. Thompson started his loud experimental plane and Shindeldecker did a takeoff and landing. (photo submitted)