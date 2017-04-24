A number of government officials were on hand Sunday afternoon to officially dedicate the Van Wert County Historical Society’s new barn, including State Senator Cliff Hite, who helped get the project funded; State Representative Craig Riedel, Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, and Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur. The historical society also unveiled (literally) the 1917 Overland Coupe restored by Dave Agler and Larry Oechsle. Local contractor Ron R. Dull Building and Excavating built the building, with other local contractors, including Alexander & Bebout and Overholt and Moorman Electric, also involved in the barn project. photos by Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent