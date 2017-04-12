topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at 114 S. Race St..  I’ve attended a lot of camera club meetings and this one promises to be like no other!

President Stuart Jewett has labeled the photo competition as a CHALLENGE.    He says that the photo challenge for April 13th is to bring in your most interesting shots of a toilet as the main subject.  He offers such possible suggestions as: a toilet as a planter, with flowers growing out of it, or a toilet with a perfect model sitting on it, etc. Jewett states that this is a real, and serious challenge. To win, you will have to be very creative in your thinking and anyone is welcome to join this challenge. Just bring no more than four 4×6 printed photos, and if you’d like, an optional backup on a thumb drive, to our regular meeting on the 2nd Thursday of April. Judging will be based only on the photos submitted.

Moving to a piece of trivia, I’ve been curious how the term “aperture” got started in the field of photography.    I did some research and discovered that it was more of an “oh” moment than ‘OH’. (I almost reflexively added IO)

An illustration of the effects of aperture on the photo. (Graphic by Rex Dolby.)

I learned it was a Middle English word dating back to 1400-50 that was derived from the Latin word. apertura,  which means “opening”.   The word “stop” was connected to aperture in 1858 when John Waterhouse invented a system for controlling the amount of light entering the camera by creating discs with various diameter holes in them.  In 1895, John Hodges proposed a “fractional number” which may have led to the term “F-stop”.  In 1901 C. Welborne Piper proposed the “fractional diameter” which evolved into the “f-number”.

In 1961 the American Standards Association (ASA) declared that the “f-number” was the proper term for setting camera aperture, but many people thought that “f-stop” was easier to say and write so it has pretty much stuck. From all this you might be able to conclude that the f is related to the amount of light you have allowed to reach the sensor or film by stopping all additional light. (Dolby’s simplified version.)

 

