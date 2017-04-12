Submitted information

The Lincolnview Lancer track teams competed in a home meet on Tuesday night.

The boys won their second meet of the season, scoring 92 points to Paulding’s 48, and Continental’s 33, and the Lady Lancers placed second behind Paulding, losing by 14 points, 72-58.

Event winners for the Lincolnview boys included Drew Brenneman (110 meter hurdles), Casey Garay (100 meter dash), 4×200 meter relay (Garay, Brad Korte, Ryan Rager and Logan Williams), Austin Elick (1600 meter run and 800 meter run), Braxten Robey (300 meter hurdles), Karter Tow (3200 meter run), Dylan Verhoff (shot put and discus) and Rager (long jump).

Event winners for the Lancer girls included the 4×800 meter relay (Madeline Snyder, Adia Welch, Miah Katalenas and Rylee Byrne), Raegan Boley (100 meter dash), Byrne (800 meter run and 1600 meters), Tori Snyder (3200 meter run), Olivia Gorman (high jump and long jump), and Brooke Thatcher (high jump).