Bernadette Peters (above on piano) provided her own inimitable style and virtuosity, while the Boston Pops Orchestra showed why it is “America’s Orchestra” as the two combined to put on a fabulous gala concert in honor of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio’s 10th anniversary. Adding to the excellence of the performance was pianist Michael Chertock’s wonderful rendition of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” (click here for more gala photos). Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent