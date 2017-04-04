DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the indictment of four people in drug charges, with three of those people already incarcerated.

Those incarcerated, the charges against them, are as follows:

Elmeco Crisp, 41, of Lima, is charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl, a felony of the third degree; one count of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; two counts of trafficking in cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Timothy Schlatman, 35, of Van Wert, is charged with one count each of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methampheta-mines, and trafficking in marijuana, all felonies of the fourth degree; and two counts of trafficking in marijuana, both felonies of the fifth degree.

Ian Taylor, 23, of Van Wert, is charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana, a felony of the fourth degree.

A fourth person is still at large, and information cannot be released on that person, since his indictment remains secret until he is served legal documents related to it.

Those in custody will appear for arraignment hearings on Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

The charges were the result of investigations into drug activity by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Sheriff Riggenbach also noted that local residents with information on drug activity notify his office at 419.238.3866 or use the sheriff’s office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.

The sheriff said his office would continue to aggressively pursue all drug tips received by his office.

County residents can report information anonymously on other crimes by using the above options or by calling Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Sheriff Riggenbach said those reporting should provide as many details as possible, especially when choosing to remain anonymous.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force is comprised of officers from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, and several state and federal agencies.