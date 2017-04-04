Van Wert independent news

OHIO CITY — Four Ohio City residents were arrested on meth lab-related drug charges in connection with search warrants executed at two residences in that village on Thursday.

Those arrested, and the charges against them, include the following:

Three people, Thomas Buckner Jr., 41; Jessica Garrett, 36; and Reanne Jordan, 18, were charged with illegal manufacture of drugs-methamphetamine, all felonies of the first degree.

Dan Swoveland, 63, was charged with illegal manufacture of drugs-methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said three of those charged were arrested at the residences, while the other person was also charged. All four are currently incarcerated in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Search warrants were executed at 15766 Koch Road and 15778 Koch Road, with three one-pot methamphetamine labs discovered at the residences. Assisting the sheriff’s office with conducting the searches were officers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and Lima Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. An agent from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) assisted in rendering the meth labs safe and removed hazardous waste at the sites for disposal.

A number of evidentiary items were also removed from the residences.

Sheriff Riggenbach said another woman was at 15766 Koch Road when the searches were made. She was questioned, but allowed to leave. A small child was also at the 15766 Koch Road residence. County Children’ Services was contacted in connection with the child, and agency staff members took custody of the child.

The sheriff also issued a reminder that anyone who has information on drug activity can contact his office at 419.238.3866 or use the sheriff’s office’s website, www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Sheriff Riggenbach said his office will aggressively pursue all drug tips it receives.

Those with information on other crimes can contact the sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Those calling can remain anonymous when contacting either number, but the sheriff stressed that those wanting to remain anonymous should provide as many details as possible to assist investigators.