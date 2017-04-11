DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three judges presided over 11 hearings Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Visiting Judge Roger Wilson heard a request by Austin Bortell, 25, of Paulding, to seal records from a 2011 case, which the judge granted after a hearing on the matter.

Van Wert County Probate-Juvenile Judge Kevin Taylor presided over a probation violation hearing for Jeremiah Miller, 22, of Ohio City, who admitted to violating he probation by being convicted of possessing marijuana, as well as failing to maintain a current address with the probation department. He was sentenced to three years of community control, to include 30 days in jail.

The remaining hearings were presided over by Common Pleas Judge Martin D. Burchfield, and include the following sentencing hearings:

Jonathon Bergman, 43, of Willshire, was given three years of community control, including 180 days of jail or electronically monitored house arrest by May 10, on a charge of attempted illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the fourth degree. Bergman must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and grant permission for a residence search.

Dustin Welker, 29, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Alvaro Moreno, 26, of Delta, was given 60 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of $647.80 in connection with a conviction for theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was given credit for 31 days already served.

Cameron Lyons, 19, of Delphos, was given five years of community control, including 30 days in jail, to begin June 16, on a charge of attempted receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also complete the STEPS program, then seek work, may possess no firearms. Lyons must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Judge Burchfield also heard two probation violation hearings.

Lindsay Quintero, 26, of Van Wert, admitted violating probation by failing to report to probation. Burchfield sentenced Quintero to 21 days in jail, with credit for seven days already served.

Sarah Boroff, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Two people changed their pleas to guilty on Wednesday.

Daniel Phinney, 22, of Delphos, made the plea change to counts of trafficking in marijuana, both fifth degree felonies; one count of having a weapon under a disability, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 9.

Timothy Schlatman, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a felony of the fourth degree; and trafficking in drugs, also a fourth-degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. May 9.

Also Wednesday, Jenifer Lynnsey Jane Davis, 21, of Van Wert, requested a modification of her cash bond, and Judge Burchfield amended the bond to a personal surety bond, with standard conditions.