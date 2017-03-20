Submitted information

The YWCA will be hosting a SilverSneakers luncheon on Tuesday, April 4, at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Anne Dunn, occupational and community health coordinator for Van Wert County Hospital.

Dunn will be going over the impact exercise has on mental well-being and the “whats and whys” of The Exercise Effect, as well as the “hows” and ways to reap the benefits.

“We all know that exercise helps us physically, but we are much less aware of the impact it has on our mental well-being,” stated Dunn. “Exercise doesn’t only enhance our mood in the short term; research now shows that exercise also helps alleviate long-term depression.

“And, let’s face it, we all just feel better within five minutes of starting a workout,” she added.

Attend the luncheon to hear more from Dunn on this topic.

Those who are eligible for SilverSneakers, want to find out about eligibility, or just want to join other “Silvers” for a lunch provided by Van Wert County Hospital, please attend — and bring a friend.

With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun, and friends! Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key. The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily through SilverSneakers®, an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.

Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where one can enjoy low-impact fitness classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (e.g., treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; steam room and sauna; locker rooms; social events; etc.

For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, please visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, visit the www.silversneakers.com website, visit the YWCA on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. for the luncheon. RSVP for the luncheon by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency.