VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County announces the addition of Kevin Morrison to the YMCA team as Camp Clay director.

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Morrison has been involved with the camp and outdoor industry for more than 16 years. The new Camp Clay director has high ropes and climbing wall certifications, wilderness and outdoor adventure training, and specializes in group, overnight, and day camp experiences.

Morrison most recently served as summer camp director at the YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin in Middleville, Michigan.

“I am very excited to join the Van Wert County YMCA and be a part of the Camp Clay family,” said Morrison. “I enjoy working with youth in a camp setting.

“The children get to learn and grow through hands-on activities, such as team-building, high ropes, and waterfront activities,” Morrison added, noting, “The Y has also been the organization I call home due to the mission and values that are infused into its programs.”

Camp Clay, 9196 Liberty Union Road, features the aqua park and splash pad, overnight cabin rentals, a 3,400-square-foot shelterhouse with electricity throughout, high ropes and team building courses, Rotary Nature Center, self-guided nature walking path, and so much more.

The Camp Clay Aqua Park will open the 2017 season on Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 27.

For more information on Camp Clay, the aqua park, rentals, and more, call the YMCA at 419.238.0443, go to the Y website at www.vwymca.org, or contact Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org.

