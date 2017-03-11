Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is currently holding registration for t-ball, baseball, and spring soccer through May 8. Those interested can register online at www.vwymca.org, at the YMCA front desk, or by calling 419.238.0443.

T-ball games will be held on Mondays, May 22 through June 26. Baseball games will be held on Wednesdays, May 24 through June 28, and soccer games will be held on Saturdays, May 27 through July 1.

The cost for any of these youth sports is $15 each for family YMCA members, $25 for youth YMCA members, and $60 for potential (non) members. There will be a $10 late fee for any registrations after May 8.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.