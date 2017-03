Van Wert independent sports

Mother Nature wiped out Thursday’s planned high school athletic events.

Among the postponements: Hicksville at Crestview baseball, Fort Jennings at Crestview baseball, Van Wert at Crestview softball, and Lincolnview at Minster baseball.

Rain also led to the cancellation of Van Wert at Napoleon track and Crestview’s home track quad with Fort Recovery, Cory-Rawson, and Continental.