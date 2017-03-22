Jayden Welker swims for the Van Wert YMCA Marlins. He’s had a wonderful season this year, setting several records in multiple events. Jayden recently qualified for the 2017 YMCA Great Lakes Zones Championship Swim Meet. There will be swimmers from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Jayden qualified in the 11-12 year old 50m Butterfly event by finishing in a time of 29.90, which is a personal best. He beat the Zone requirement of 30.39. He is seeded 25 of 32 in the pre-meet psych sheet.