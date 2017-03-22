By Hope Wallace

Healing Hearts & Nature continues through April 2. This exhibit showcases the ancient art of mosaic in both traditional and not-so traditional techniques and all pieces are priced identically at $250 each. It is a great way to pick up some high quality art at a reasonable price. The artists of MAM are dedicated to the creation and promotion of the ancient art of mosaic. As artists they strive to express the artistic in the language of the 21st century. MAM members include professional artists, hobbyists, and patrons. Many of their members have achieved recognition in the art community from solo and international juried exhibits, publication in mosaic and other art books and magazines, and public and private commissions. Many MAM members participate in the group exhibits throughout the year at galleries, art centers and art spaces around Michigan along with solo exhibits. Members also engage in philanthropic mosaic projects and installations around Michigan.

Art Classes:

Watercolor techniques: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. This ongoing class has a monthly fee of $40 art center member price/$45 regular price, and you can drop in or out at the beginning of each month. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Watercolor materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

3/23: Tisket-Tasket Basket: will feature a quick basket weaving project by award winning basket weaver, Jayne Smith. Just in time for Easter, make your own small basket to use as a gift of to keep for yourself. $12 for your basket and first glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

3/30: Do Your Own Thing: Same great company, this night will be a do your own thing kind of night. Bring in a project, work on something you’d like to explore further or finish something you have in the works. Free.

4/13: Glowing luminaries: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit: Town Creek Glow is underway. Guests will be able to immerse themselves into a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical/magical is if you help us make the luminaries and join in the exhibit! Don’t know how? Come to our workshop during ArtNight and we’ll get you started! $10 donation to offset costs includes your first house beverage. Additional cocktails available at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Tuesday afternoon ArtReach is currently full. However, you can call in to be added to the waiting list as the fluid structure of ArtReach scheduling allows for new openings. We still have space available in our Thursday session. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Studies show that children who receive more instruction in the arts enjoy higher GPAs, higher SAT scores and a dramatically lower drop out rate. A good arts education can improve critical thinking and math skills. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.