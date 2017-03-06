VW independent/submitted information

The public is invited to the Healing Hearts and Nature exhibit opening party, to be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. A mini-painting art activity will be provided, along with free appetizers and cash bar. Ezra Miller of Bryan will provide live acoustic music. The exhibit will be on view through April 2.

The Healing Hearts and Nature exhibit is a collection of contemporary mosaic art from the Mosaic Artists of Michigan (MAM). The theme represents the capacity of both hearts and nature to heal during difficult times. The artists of MAM are dedicated to the creation and promotion of the ancient art of mosaic. As artists, they strive to express the artistic in the language of the 21st century.

The Mosaic Artists of Michigan began in 2003 with a small group of mosaic and tile artists. The group’s vision became its commitment to share, educate, and promote the resurgence of fine art mosaics. The style of each member’s work is unique, as the art of mosaic presents a world of endless possibilities in color, texture, shape, and expression.

As an art organization, MAM embraces all achievements in the artist’s journey, from beginner to professional. Members include professional artists, hobbyists, and patrons. Many of the members have achieved recognition in the art community from solo and international juried exhibits, publication in mosaic and other art books and magazines, and public and private commissions.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call the Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or on the web at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.