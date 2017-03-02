Submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is now accepting names of non-profit organizations that want to serve food during Fountain Park Summer Music concerts.

The schedule of concerts is as follows:

Friday, June 2, Groove Essential

Friday, June 16, The Doo Wah Riders

Friday, June 23, Travelin’ McCourys

Friday, June 30, Lima Symphony Pops Orchestra

Friday, July 14, The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute

Friday, July 21, We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered

Friday, July 28, Hotel California (Eagles tribute)

Friday, August 11, Southern Drawl

Any non-profit organization in Van Wert County is welcome to submit its name to the county foundation between now and March 31. A drawing will be held April 3 to select the winning organizations. The only concert not available is the June 2 date with Groove Essential, as it is part of the Peony Festival. Seven organizations will be selected.

Interested organizations may contact the county foundation at 138 E. Main St., call 419.238.1743, or email paulhoverman@gmail.com. Information required: name of the non-profit organization, contact name, address, phone number, and email address.