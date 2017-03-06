SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Van Wert freshman Gabe Steyer just missed a guaranteed spot in this week’s State Wrestling Tournament, but he will head to Columbus as an alternate.

The 126-pounder lost by technical fall to Tiffin Columbian’s Caden Blust during Saturday’s Division II semifinals at Mansfield Senior High School.

He followed that up by pinning Sam Fender of Parma Padua, to claim fifth place. The top four finishers automatically advance to the State Tournament, while the fifth place finisher is named as an alternate.

Steyer (37-5) had two impressive victories on Friday. In his first district match, Steyer pinned Bowling Green’s Gabe Obregon in just 36 seconds, then followed up with a 15-0 technical fall over Mansfield Madison’s Brad Silliman.

Two other Van Wert wrestlers were in action Friday, but had their seasons come to an end.

In the 120-pound weight class, Josh Dorsch lost to Logan Schoen of Sandusky Perkins, then was defeated by Brayzin McDaniel of Upper Sandusky.

Isaiah Bretz, who wrestles in the 138-pound weight class, fell to John McNulty of Parma Padua in his opening match, then lost to Bryce Quinlan of Toledo Central Catholic.

Lincolnview’s lone wrestler saw his season come to a close Saturday at Horbart Arena in Troy.

Luke Bullinger was pinned by Legacy Christian’s Wyatt Riddle on Friday, but was able to bounce back with a 6-4 consolation round victory over Andrew Hutchinson of Tri-County North.

Bullinger then squared off against Cael Bey of Versailles in Saturday’s consolation match, but lost by major decision.