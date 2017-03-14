VW independent/submitted information

Ninety-five years ago, the first successful insulin injection is administered, Gandhi is imprisoned in India, and the president is Warren G. Harding from Ohio. Also happening in Ohio in Van Wert County, the Community Clearing House (now known as United Way of Van Wert County) is created.

Since that time, United Way has become the area’s unifier, bringing private, nonprofit, and public partners together in an effort to respond to the community’s most pressing challenges. Thanks to generous donor support, more than $16 million has been invested in the community.

For 95 years, United Way of Van Wert County has worked to support and help the community. To ensure that people are connected to resources like food, shelter, utility assistance, and health and education services. To empower people to unite, build networks and pathways, and solve complex problems that affect all of us.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate United Way of Van Wert County’s continuous investment in the community,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. “This milestone achievement is a true testament to the necessity of our work, and the ongoing dedication United Way has to ensuring our community has the resources, support and tools needed to grow and prosper.”

“Without the community’s support and trust, United Way could not have become the impact organization it is today,” said Mark Verville, current United Way board president. “This year’s celebration is truly in recognition of all of our donors, volunteers, and corporate and community partners who have joined us on this journey for 95 years.”

United Way’s work continues to influence our society, confronting issues head on with help from the community. The current campaign is at 92 percent of the $475,000 goal. More than $300,000 was given to area non-profit agencies and more than 800 volunteer hours provided in 2016.

“Together, we can make a big difference,” Smith said. “You can help United Way of Van Wert County by giving, advocating, and volunteering.”

Learn more about United Way’s 95 years of service or make a campaign donation by visiting its website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org.