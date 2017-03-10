Submitted information

Van Wert Rotary Club is now accepting applications for a project or projects to be funded by its annual charity auction. Annually since 1988, the club has provided resources to community organizations, government entities, and other not-for-profit groups under the auspices of the Van Wert Rotary Foundation, a charitable organization.

Projects to be considered must meet certain criteria. The project must respond to a real issue, it must improve the lives of community members, aim for specific goals and objectives with measurable results, conform to the purpose, mission, and intent of the Van Wert Rotary Foundation, and can be completed within a measurable and realistic timeframe.

Generally, the auction raises between $20,000 and $25,000.

Previous projects funded through the club’s charity auction include construction of the nature center at the YMCA’s Camp Clay, funding for the Van Wert Tennis Complex, construction of the walking/exercise path at Van Wert’s Reservoir Park, construction of restroom facilities in Fountain Park, funding for the Youth Baseball diamond at Jubilee Park, walkway and landscaping at Wassenberg Art Center, the splash pad at YMCA’s Camp Clay, the Salvation Army capital project, and $15,000 in scholarships awarded each year to local college students.

Applications can be obtained from club members or by contacting Jim Stripe at jstripevwdd@bright.net.