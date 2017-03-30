Submitted information

The Van Wert Athletic Boosters recently bought a strength-training program for the entire Van Wert Athletic Department, to be used by all student-athletes and coaches.

The program, called PLT4M, tracks each individual athlete’s workout, strength progress, and attendance, providing athletes with immediate feedback on their strength training progression. The program also ranks athletes by their total combined strength on a team, state, and national database and provides the Van Wert athletic department teams and coaches with a tool to allow athletes to strength-train year round.

In addition to the strength-training program, Jonathan and Alicia Lamb, owners of Lamb Farms Inc. in Convoy, recently made a donation to supply all athletes participating in the morning strength training sessions with chocolate milk as a post-workout recovery drink, something many colleges are currently doing for their athletes.

“Thank you to the Van Wert Athletic Boosters for providing the Van Wert student-athletes and coaches with a tool that will help them be successful and to the Lamb Family for their generous donation,” said Van Wert football head coach Keith Recker.