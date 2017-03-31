Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir needs a new director due to its current director moving.

The Board of Directors is seeking someone that is already an accomplished musician and someone able to work with boys in grades 1-8. The director should also have energy and enthusiasm for musical performance, understand the developing young male voice, and be able to perform all the duties of the position as set forth by the board.

Those duties include assisting in selecting singers for the Boychoir; selecting and locating music; planning and conducting rehearsals; working with an accompanist, with parents, and the board; and also generating interest in the group throughout the community.

Rehearsals run for 90 minutes weekly from August through the December concert, and January through a May concert. A mini-camp is held each summer and no more than two sing-out community concerts are scheduled.

Repertoire includes songs such as “On This Still, Silent Night” by Laura Farnell; “God Bless Us, Every One” by Sally Albrecht/Jay Althouse; “Firefly” by Andy Beck; and “Hush! Somebody’s Callin’ My Name” arranged by Brazeal W. Dennard.

The position is paid per rehearsal and performance. For more information or to apply, contact Van Wert Area Boychoir board member Romaine Whetstone at 419.238.1962 or Larry Taylor at 419.513.0554.