VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club will be sponsoring its annual “all-you-can-eat” Pancakes & Sausage Day on Saturday, March 18.

Serving will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Venedocia Lions building in Venedocia. Cost of the meal is $6 for those over 12 years old, $3 for those 4-12 years old, while those under 4 eat free. Carryout meals will also be available, while bulk sausage can also be purchased for $7 per 2-pound package.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for Lincolnview and Spencerville seniors, and donations to local 4-H clubs, Buckeye Boys and Girls State, Lincolnview Band Boosters, and local food banks.

The Venedocia Lions Club also accepts used eyeglasses to be used for Lions Club International projects. Bring used eyeglasses along and place in the donation box at the Lions Building on Pancake Day.

For more information visit the club’s website, venedocialions.org or “like” the Venedocia Lions on Facebook to stay informed on the club’s activities.