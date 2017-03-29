Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County is holding its last fundraiser of this year’s campaign season at Willow Bend Country Club on Friday, May 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first number will be drawn will be at 6:30 pm.

The premier sponsors for this event are Citizens National Bank, Liberty Mobility Now, Central Insurance Company, and Federal-Mogul Corporation. The event will be a reverse raffle for a grand prize of $1,000, while the United Way will also be raffling off specialty sombreros with themes of Men’s, Women’s, Downtown and Lucky Lottery.

Mike Schlagbaum will be the emcee for the night’s event, so plan to come and see what excitement and fun this event will bring to the community. Food will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a final drawing is at 8:30 that evening.

The United Way is a non-profit organization that supports 26 area agencies in Van Wert County.

For more information, contact United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith at 419.238.6689 or unitedway109@gmail.com.