United Way of Van Wert County announced that it is accepting applications for program funding for the 2017 calendar year. Programs must demonstrate that they are able to measurably influence specific Van Wert County indicators in the following categories:

Education – Helping children and youths reach their potential through education

Income – Promoting financial stability

Health – Improving people’s health

Basic needs – Providing basic need services

The application period is March 1-31. To be eligible, an agency must: 1) be a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization; 2) maintain an organized, auditable, and accurate system of accounting (by United Way standards); 3) offer human service programs, and, 4) have an active volunteer board.

After application review and agency interviews, local United Way of Van Wert County volunteers, who make up the Admissions & Review Committee, will make funding recommendations to the United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees in June.

Once approved by the board, agencies will receive notification.

Any organization wishing to fill out an application should go to the United Way of Van Wert County website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org, click “Resources” to download the PDF application called “2017 Agency Application” or contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689.

Applications are due at the United Way office no later than Friday, March 31. Email applications to unitedway109@gmail.com, drop them off during business hours, or mail to 1151 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.