VW independent/submitted information

Regional Gospel recording artist Trinity will be hosting its 16th annual Southern Gospel Expo March 30-31 and April 1-2. This free event will feature over 35 gospel music artists from across the country for four wonderful evenings of gospel music.

The concerts will begin on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. with groups from Alabama to Ohio. Friday night kicks off at 5 with many Expo favorites, along with several new groups this year. The music will continue on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 4 p.m., and the Expo Finale will be held Sunday, April 2, with Trinity and its special guests, Karen Peck and New River and The Guardians.

The Sunday night concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

All concerts will be held in the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. There will also be a food court available each night.

Karen Peck and New River is a four-time Grammy Award-nominated and four-time GMA Dove Award-winning Southern Gospel group. The group has had over 15 No. 1 hits. Peck’s flawless, delightful soprano voice has made its way into the hearts of gospel music lovers across the country and garnered an unprecedented 11 “Favorite Soprano” fan awards from the readers of The Singing News magazine, Southern Gospel Music’s leading fan and trade publication.

Group members Karen, Susan, and Ricky have also received many awards from other magazine publications and Internet publications. In addition, their latest album, Pray Now, featured the No. 1 song for October 2015 and garnered the Dove Award for “Album of the Year”. The group’s previous album, Revival, has had two consecutive No. 1 songs with “Revival” and “Finish Well.”

“Revival” won the 2014 GMA Dove Award for “Southern Gospel Song of the Year”, “Song of the Year” for the 2014 SGN Diamond Awards, “Song of the Year’ and “Progressive Song of the Year” for the 2014 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards, and the album Revival won “Album of the Year” for both the Diamond Awards and the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Karen Peck and New River’s previous album release, Reach Out, had two consecutive No. 1 songs for “On the Banks of the Promised Land” and “Mighty Big God.” Many of the group’s previous recordings have earned it numerous awards from the fans and media of Christian music.

In 2010, “Four Days Late” was chosen by The Singing News magazine as “Song of the Decade”, as well as “I Wanna Know How It Feels” being selected as the No. 10 “Song of the Decade”.

The Guardians have claimed their place as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios with recent hits “Somebody Prays,” “Shoutin’ Sounds,” “Let the Healing Begin” and many others. Group members Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey, and Dean Hickman are committed to glorifying the name of the Lord through song.

Their collective mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ, to sing songs that minister to people’s hearts and touch their lives. Their music is sincere and makes an impact on the listeners.

The Guardians are no strangers to the Gospel Expo and have become a fan favorite. Guardians’ member John Darin Rowsey has produced the last five recording projects by Trinity and is also the producer for several of the other Expo artists.

Trinity, along with other Expo artists, will be joining The Guardians and many others for a Jubilee in the Sun cruise in January 2018.

For more information about the Gospel Expo or the Jubilee in the Sun cruise, email Trinity at trinitymusicministries@gmail.com or visit the group’s website.