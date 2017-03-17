Submitted information

Area residents who have struggled with how to stand up for God’s creation of the world and the foundation of their Christian faith can get energized with a free live conference coming to Van Wert.

Answers in Genesis, the organization which founded the popular and respected Creation Museum near Cincinnati, brings its “Time to Enter” conference with Bob Gillespie to Trinity Friends Church on Sunday, March 19.

“We invite everyone to join us for morning services and the afternoon sessions as well as a potluck supper.” says Senior Pastor Steve Savage.

The free conference includes four sessions on Sunday, including:

9 a.m. — “Genesis: Where History Begins?”

10:30 a.m. — “Genesis: Does It Really Matter?”

5 p.m. — Potluck in the Fireside Room

6 p.m. — “Dinosaurs And Dragons: In the Bible?”

7 p.m. — “Missionary Evangelism in the USA”

Any or all of these great topics will be helpful to anyone who wants to strengthen their foundation when it comes to creation and their Christian beliefs and pointing people to the Ark of Salvation: Jesus Christ.

Many people, both young and old, do not hold a Christian worldview because they have not been taught the foundational truths of God’s Word beginning in Genesis. AIG’s dynamic speakers proclaim the truth and authority of the Bible amid growing compromise, anti-God rhetoric, and secular activism.

In churches and conferences in the U.S. and around the globe, AIG is committed to stand uncompromisingly on the Word of God from the very first verse and to relate the relevance of a literal Genesis to today’s world.

The local presenter, Bob Gillespie, is a frequent speaker at the Creation Museum. He is an apologetics speaker who has taught science, history, and Bible for 25 years, both in the U.S. and West Africa.

Gillespie was raised in a pastor’s home, where he received the Lord as his Savior when he was 8 years old. He knew from then on that God wanted him to do something for Him. Gillespie graduated from Cedarville University, where he met his wife, Lois, and then finished his Master of Ministry degree at Baptist Bible Seminary in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. He has taught in Christian schools in Ohio for 14 years and then served two terms at MK schools in West Africa.

Gillespie’s goal is to teach the teachers (parents, Sunday school teachers, youth directors, and pastors) the same things he has taught his students in schools for many years: to uphold the authority of God’s Word beginning in Genesis 1, to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ, and to confront the forces of secular humanism that are taking over our culture

The conference is presented by the outreach arm of Answers in Genesis. More information is available at www.answersingenesis.org/outreach/event/vanwert17/.

About the conference at Trinity Friends, interested persons may contact Pastor Steve Savage at ssavage@trinityfriendschurch.com or call the church office at 419.238.2788. The church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. at the northeast edge of Van Wert.