Timothy Max Taylor, 62, of Van Wert, passed away surrounded by his family at Lima Memorial Hospital Thursday morning, March 30, 2017, following a short illness.

He was born January 18, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Max H. Taylor, who precede him in death, and Deloris M. (Ford) McMillen, who survives, along with her husband, Harvey W. McMillen, in Van Wert.

Other family members include a son, Timothy R. Taylor of Van Wert; two sisters, Valerie S. (Rev. Gerald) Baker of Beloit and Jacqueline (Bryce) Beckman of Van Wert; and a brother, Kenneth Taylor of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker and Rev. Gerald Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

