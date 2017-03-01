Submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre announces that ticket sales have begun for its spring musical, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Tickets can be purchased through the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Box Office from noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Reserved tickets (all orchestra center) are $10 and general admission are $8.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be held at 7 p.m. April 6-8, at the NPAC. Parents of cast and crew, along with all patrons, may purchase tickets starting today. General public may purchase starting Wednesday, March 8.